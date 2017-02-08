50 years ago: Fosters return from Jamaica nuptials

In the Feb. 8, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Bodden Town correspondent Floris McCoy wrote:

“Home on vacation is Mr. Churchill Wood. He is an employee of National Bulk Carriers. Visiting the island with him is a Japanese friend.

“Relatives and friends met Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Foster at the airport on Saturday. Mrs. Foster is the former Eleanor Terry. They were united in marriage in Jamaica on Jan. 23. The wedding took place at 9 Orchid Path, Mona Heights. The ceremony was performed by Mr. F.H. Foster.

“Matron-of-honour was Mrs. Goldstein Bodden and the best man was Mr. Lloyd Sampson. The bride’s dress was of brocaded nylon of cocktail length and she wore a shoulder-length veil. She carried a white Bible with orchids.

“After the wedding, the reception took place at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Ramsey Thompson, with Mr. Sampson the M.C. for the evening. Mrs. Ramsey Thompson gave a toast to the bride and Mr. Sampson to the groom. Special guests at the wedding were Miss Francine Terry, sister of the bride, and Mr. Roy Bodden, cousin of the groom.

“On Saturday, Jan. 28, Mr. and Mrs. Haldane Bodden and their little son came in from Jamaica where they have been residing.

“The Girls’ Brigade are presenting a program of coloured slides at the Town Hall Bodden Town on Wednesday next, Feb. 15. Carol Ann and Betty Ebanks will show the slides they took when in Canada last summer and also slides of Grand Cayman which include some of Bodden Town and its Girls’ Brigade members.”