Vickie Frederick, a local primary school principal and church minister, has been selected to be a non-governmental organization ambassador to the United Nations.

Mrs. Frederick was nominated for the post by Word of Life Christian Fellowship on Dec. 31.

“Word of Life Christian Fellowship nominated and appointed me as one of their Distinguished Ambassadors to the United Nations Headquarters in New York to consult with the U.N. and government delegates on their behalf,” explained Mrs. Frederick.

“In addition, they have further appointed me as their Special Envoy to the Government and People of the Cayman Islands. This nomination is an honor and I am pleased to know that I will be taking up office as a proud Caymanian. This achievement is one that Cayman will be able to duly celebrate.”

Since her appointment, Mrs. Frederick has traveled to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City to receive her United Nations ground pass and identification card. She also visited the United Nations library to get a deeper understanding of the structure and core functions of the United Nations.

As a U.N. ambassador, Mrs. Frederick is required to attend at least one U.N. conference and be active in humanitarian services throughout the period of her appointment. One of her responsibilities will include submitting an annual report detailing the social and humanitarian activities in which she is involved.

“This appointment of ambassador to the United Nations is the first prestigious calling of its kind received by a native of the Cayman Islands. I will most certainly use the platforms afforded me as ambassador to the United Nations to also be an ambassador of my beautiful country,” she said.

Word of Life Christian Fellowship is a non-governmental organization which has had consultative status with the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council since 1996.

According to Mrs. Frederick, since starting her professional career as an educator in the 1990s, she has led significant academic and spiritual developmental efforts both locally and abroad and her actions over the years have directly contributed to the successful development of many Caymanians and foreigners.

Currently the principal of Red Bay Primary School, Mrs. Frederick has also served as classroom teacher, reading specialist, special needs coordinator and occasional inspector. In addition, she has served on several national educational strategic teams and local boards.

In 1993, she was the recipient of the distinguished Teacher of the Year Award from the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman, and has since co-written social studies textbooks that are used in public and private schools.

Mrs. Frederick received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Dillard University and a Master of Education degree with honors in educational leadership from Xavier University of New Orleans. She obtained her doctorate degree in theology and an honorary doctorate degree in divinity from the Canadian International Chaplaincy Academy University and Seminary.

She also served as pastor of the Helping Hands for Christ Ministry Church in the Cayman Islands for more than seven years and is a traveling missionary.

She and her husband Rodulfo have seven children and five grandchildren.