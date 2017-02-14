50 years ago: New babies for Hurlstons and Bryans

In the Feb. 15, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Cayman Brac correspondent Lilian Ritch wrote:

“On Jan. 18, Mr. and Mrs. O’Neil Hurlston of Spot Bay received the gift of their first child, a son David O’Neil (8 pounds 2 ounces) at St. Louis Hospital, Ponce, Puerto Rico.

“Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Bryan of North East Bay received the gift of their first daughter at the clinic, Stake Bay – Dr. Collins and Nurse Service attending on the 7th.

“Good sailing to Sherdon Malton of Spot Bay, who returned to S.S. Richards of National Bulk Carriers.

“In January we welcomed home some folk who have been away many years. Visiting with his mother and sister Mrs. Day Lee Tibbetts and family at the Creek we had Mr. Hiram Yap of Kingston who goes second mate with National Bulk Carriers. Hiram was here nine years ago and is pleased with the improvements, especially electricity, which has modernized living conditions. He wants to be back.

“Guests with the Medley Fosters of Stake Bay and Mrs. Katie’s sister and her husband, Mr. and Mrs. Woodley F. Foster of Mobile, Alabama for the winter.

“We are also glad to have Capt. Evan Foster and his wife in residence in their cottage at Stake Bay.

“After 14 years, one of the island’s largest landowners Mr. Bert Foster returned to visit the Brac and Little Cayman. A former Government employee, teacher, and wireless operator, I have often heard the mention of Mr. Bert’s name evoke ‘you can pick out his students’ for ability. Resident in Trinidad, he sails for Alcoa Lines (Subi) shuttling bauxite from Suriname to Trinidad. He is brother-in-law of our District Commissioner Mr. D.H. Foster and we are interested that his son is a civil engineer for Texaco, Trinidad, and daughter, Marguerite, is an all-island scholarship winner at university in England specialising in languages.

“Greetings to Southern Cross Club visitors from Asheville, North Carolina, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Carmichael and their guests Dr. and Mrs. Walter Watts.

“The Carmichaels are original members of Southern Cross and their cottage is a Rondette, of simple design by Buckminster Fuller which contributes much to the enjoyment of their yearly six week vacation. Dr. Watts is an orthopedic surgeon. All are enjoying the relaxation.

“Sunday afternoon at the airport we saw among old friends on vacation Mr. Carl Marcon, Dr. and Mrs. Hasselbach of the U.S.; Glen Tibbetts of Jamaica, who with his wife is visiting with her brother Mr. and Mrs. Nat Tibbetts of Cotton Tree Bay; Mrs. Mavis Chisholm (nee Morton of Little Cayman) and her son Desmond of Kingston, Jamaica, who are on a trip home; Mr. Trevor Foster; and Mr. Daniel Lewis of Spot Bay who had been in Jamaica for his health. Returning to Grand Cayman from official visits to the island were Mrs. Islay Conolly, Acting Director of Education; Dr. Liston, Director of Medical Services Overseas London; Dr. and Mrs. Husband; Mr. Chadwick, Director of Civil Aviation; and Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Cook, civil engineer (airport).”