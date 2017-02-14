Anne Frank’s stepsister to share story of Holocaust survival

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, the stepsister and best friend of Anne Frank, will speak at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman next month about her experience surviving the Auschwitz concentration camp and her life of humanitarian work.

The event, scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 6, is free and open to the public.

Mrs. Schloss was Anne Frank’s childhood friend in Amsterdam before the start of World War II and the German occupation of the Netherlands. Ms. Frank’s writings, published in “The Diary of a Young Girl” in 1947, documented the occupation from 1942-1944. Anne Frank and her sister Margot died of typhus at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

After Ms. Frank’s death, Mrs. Schloss said, she often felt left in her friend’s shadow and was motivated to use her own life to inspire others.

The two became stepsisters after the Holocaust when Ms. Frank’s father married Mrs. Schloss’s mother.

Rabbi Berel Pewzner, director of the Chabad Cayman Jewish Community, said Mrs. Schloss’s story offers a lesson on strength and courage that transcends religion.

“She is 87 years old and although she is very sharp mentally, re-living the terror and the embers of hope that burned throughout the years of degradation and starvation requires almost superhuman energy,” Rabbi Pewzner said in a press statement.

“Her story of hope and resilience will inspire all of us for its courage and for the example it sets of good outweighing evil.

“Being able to hear a firsthand account of Anne Frank’s life is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She has left behind a diary that allowed the world to see the ravages of war through a child’s eyes and through the daily life of a family being torn apart bit by bit, limb by limb, dream by dream,” Rabbi Pewzner said.

“Eva went on to live in the shadow but also in the light, creating for herself a full and rich life – author, wife, mother, grandmother, humanitarian.”

Reservations to attend the event can be submitted at www.jewishcayman.com/annefrank.