Eshore partners with PhishMe

Email and data security firm eShore Ltd. has partnered with PhishMe to resell and deliver human phishing defense solutions to organizations in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Latin America.

Jim Hansen, COO at PhishMe, said, “Together, PhishMe and eShore will help organizations combat cybercrime by delivering real-time, human-driven anti-phishing strategies and solutions.”

Polly Pickering, managing director at eShore, said, “The partnership enables our customers to strengthen their approach to cyber resilience and combat cybercrime with PhishMe’s proven human anti-phishing strategy.”

As most organizations become operationally dependent on cloud and third-party infrastructures, they need to take a new look at their security, business continuity and employee training practices, Ms. Pickering noted.

Together with eShore’s cloud security services, such as Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection, eShore can now provide organizations with the increased visibility and control needed to fight advanced threats, she added.