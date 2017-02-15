50 years ago: Terry-Foster wedding celebrated in Town Hall

In the Feb. 15, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Bodden Town correspondent Floris McCoy wrote:

“There was a lovely group of relatives and well-wishers at the Town Hall in Bodden Town on Tuesday night. The special occasion was a reception given by Mr. and Mrs. Ellsworth Terry in honour of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Foster, their daughter and son-in-law.

“MC for the evening was Rev. John Lord. Speakers at the table were Mr. Val Anderson and Miss Pearl Carter. Words of thanks were expressed by the groom, after which Mrs. Foster opened her lovely gifts. Invited guests congratulated the couple and the evening ended with wishing them a happy future together.

“On Tuesday night, interested citizens of this community attended a meeting arranged by the MLAs. This meeting was interesting and informative, giving us the latest news on many matters of concern now taking place in the Legislative Assembly.

“Some points of interest in the meeting were: 1) A discussion of the need for a cemetery in Bodden Town; 2) Mr. Richard Arch has some application forms available for those who would like telephones in their homes; and 3) The important issue now is internal self government. This was explained, and the meeting was concluded.

“On Friday, the ‘World Day of Prayer’ was observed by beginning the day at 5:30 a.m. with an early morning prayer meeting. Then at 5:30 p.m., there was a lovely children’s service at the chapel. This service was an indication of the fine talent we have in this community expressed in song, prayer, and reading.

“Then at 7:30 p.m., there was a united service at the United Church. Theme for the evening was ‘Of His Kingdom there shall be no end,’ and leader in charge was Miss Evelyn Wood. This was a lovely service and we went away feeling it was good to have been there.

“Leaving this week was Mrs. Elwood Levy and children for New York. Mrs. Albert Whittaker and boys went off to Jamaica.

“Mr. Neco Terry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Terry, who was away for about 12 years, visited his parents and relatives then returned to New York.

“Mrs. Cleveland Carter was in New York and has now returned home. We are glad to have her back.

“Don’t forget the colour films at the Town Hall tonight at 7:30 p.m. presented by the Girls’ Brigade.”