The annual storyboard competition at the George Town Library over the weekend inspired the imagination of 106 children from schools throughout Grand Cayman as they brought stories to life.

The students created storyboards based on their favorite works of fiction at a reading fair at the library.

The students were also invited to dress up as their favorite fictional characters.

Each storyboard had to contain information relating to the title of the story, its author, publisher, the main characters, the setting and plot, an explanation on conflict and resolution within the story, as well as the tone or mood of the tale.

The storyboards were featured on tri-fold project boards.

Competition winners took home prizes, including Kindle HDs and Bose headphones, provided by Rotary Sunrise and the Cayman Islands Public Library Service. All of the students received certificates of participation.

Organizers said the students’ colorful and informative presentations and their storyboards will be on display at the library until Saturday, Feb. 18.

The reading fair and storyboard competition were organized by the Cayman Islands Information Professionals.

Paul Robinson, chairman of the Cayman Islands Information Professionals and deputy director of the Public Library Service, said in a press release that the students’ submissions are judged on information about the book, such as plot characters and how that information is expressed in terms of clarity, creativity, thoroughness, interest invoked and quality.”

The storyboard competition was judged in different age groups and divisions. The winners were:

Group A, ages 5-8: Matthew Huys, St. Ignatius Catholic School

Group B, ages 9-12: Catherine Whan Tong, Cayman International School

Group C, ages 13-18: Samruddhi Tagalpallewar, St. Ignatius Catholic School

Group D, ages 5-8: Johann Uy and Cohen Ting, St. Ignatius Catholic School

Group E, ages 9-12: Emma Collins and Nazli Clarke, St. Ignatius Catholic School

Group F, ages 13-18: Oisin McGeough and Joshua Weaver, St. Ignatius Catholic School.