Man remanded on firearm charge

Malik Joseph McDonald, 20, appeared in Summary Court on Monday, when he was remanded in custody for possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offense.

McDonald, of an Eastern Avenue, George Town, address, was charged with possessing an imitation firearm on Feb. 11 with intent to assault a named person on Eastern Avenue. He was further charged with common assault in relation to the same person on the same date.

Crown Counsel Scott Wainwright told the court the allegation was that McDonald threatened the complainant and struck him across the nose with the handle of the gun.

Attorney Jonathon Hughes made a bail application on behalf of McDonald, but Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez refused. She pointed out that the imitation firearm had not been recovered.

A press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service indicated that officers received a report on Feb. 14 that a man had been assaulted with a firearm while sitting in a vehicle on Eastern Avenue. The alleged incident was said to have occurred on the previous Saturday. McDonald is to return to court on Feb. 27.