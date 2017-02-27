Police located an empty, partially submerged 32-foot boat with ganja on board, off North West Point, West Bay, on Sunday morning.

According to police, fishermen alerted them about the light blue boat around 8 a.m.

The police marine unit and helicopter carried out a search of the area but found no one. The boat was taken to the police marine base where officers found a “large quantity” of ganja on board.

Police said the vessel is not local and may have been drifting for a number of days.

“Police are concerned for the persons on board and ask the public, particularly persons on the sea, to report anything that may look suspicious to 911,” the RCIPS said in a statement.

RCIPS Marine officers and the Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force are investigating.