Fourteen-year-old Aaron Jarvis placed seventh in the Future Collegians World Tour tournament at the Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta, California, on Feb. 18 and 19.

Aaron’s score earned him 1,000 points toward the tour standings. He currently is in 11th place with 3,000 points, trailing many local golfers who have had the opportunity to play between three and six rounds in the series.

The Future Collegians World Tour conducts junior golf tournaments for boys and girls ages 9-19, providing statistics and standings and an opportunity for junior golfers to compete in a forum followed by U.S. college coaches and scouts. Golfers are ranked based on points earned from placings over the tournaments.

The tour’s alumni are represented across colleges in the U.S. and among the ranks of PGA golfers. The season coincides with the college academic year, from September through May. The Sandpiper tournament was the 22nd of the 2016-2017 season.

A press release noted that one of the biggest storms in southern California in at least 20 years wreaked havoc on the tournament, resulting in the cancellation of the first day of play and the official practice round. The weather improved sufficiently for the golfers to hit the course for a one-round, 18-hole shoot-out on the Sunday morning, although conditions were windy, wet and challenging.

Aaron noted, “It was a pity that the weather caused the tournament to be reduced to one round. However, I really enjoyed playing in California for the first time. The grass on the greens is different to that at home and in Florida and took time to get used to.”

Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings both played their first Future Collegians World Tour tournament of the series in October at Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course in Florida, earning 2,000 and 1,400 points, respectively, for placing first and second.

Both Aaron and Justin are the top contenders for the junior team that will represent the Cayman Islands at the Caribbean Championships in Trinidad in July.

For full tournament results and more details about Cayman’s junior and senior golf events, visit www.ciga.ky.