Cayman artist Gordon Solomon, who recently returned to Cayman Brac to live, will be teaching Walkers Art Club youth classes this month.

Mr. Solomon will teach classes at Spot Bay and West End primary schools using his “spots of light” technique. Each class will complete a 36” x 24” canvas which will be displayed at the National Gallery in Grand Cayman in May as part of the annual Walkers Art Club exhibition.

“It’s a privilege to continue teaching and encouraging the arts, now through the Walkers Art Club in Cayman Brac,” said Mr. Solomon.

“As an artist and teacher, I hope to inspire students and adults alike to express themselves with art, believe in themselves through art, and become one through art.

“The more we nurture healthy avenues of expression the more we grow into our positive selves. Thank you National Gallery and Walkers for making this opportunity available to myself and to the people of Cayman Brac,” he said.

Mr. Solomon, a member of the Native Sons artist collective, is well known not only for his paintings, but also for his book of art and poetry, “Dr. Moody.” He held his first solo art exhibition “True Colors” in 2005. His awards include the Cayman Islands Cultural Foundation’s Artistic Endeavor Award (2002); the Silver Star Medal for Creativity in the Arts (2009); and second place in the Ogier Art Awards (2012).

Organized by the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, the Walkers Art Club after-school program benefits more than 300 students annually across Cayman. Participants range from preschoolers to teens.

Through a combination of hands-on instruction and individual experimentation with art foundation principles, children learn techniques, art history, self-confidence and how to form and articulate opinions about the work they are creating, a press release states.

Students work on individual and collaborative group projects. One of the club’s aims is to encourage them to appreciate the unique abilities of their peers.

Mr. Solomon’s decision to base himself on the Brac is welcomed by the island’s arts community.

“It is wonderful that we now have a member of the Native Sons artist collective living on the Brac,” said Simone Scott of the National Gallery’s Sister Islands office.

“Gordon Solomon will be able to come into the classes and share his story, style, and artistic knowledge with students. We thank Walkers for their continued sponsorship of this great programme and I cannot wait to see the pieces that students will produce.”

For more information, contact [email protected] or call (345) 945-8111.