BREAKING: Syed guilty on all 12 charges

UPDATED STORY: Syed convicted of stealing more than $500,000 from former employer

ORIGINAL: Hassan Syed, the former president of the University College of the Cayman Islands, was found guilty Thursday afternoon of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the college.

It took the five woman, two-man jury more than two days to return unanimous guilty verdicts on all 12 charges facing Syed, who was extradited from Switzerland in 2014.

Syed remained impassive as the jury foreman announced guilty verdicts on each count in turn, just after 1 p.m..

Syed lied about his qualifications to get the president’s job in 2006 and then used his college credit card for more than $200,000 of personal purchases including exotic holidays and expensive jewelry for his girlfriend. He also spent college funds on a car and bathroom furnishings for the same woman.

Over the course of the five-week trial, the jury heard evidence that Syed had created false invoices and filed timesheets to fraudulently claim money from UCCI in connection with the Civil Service College, which it helped establish in partnership with government.

Syed also lied to UCCI’s accountant to obtain a $70,000 salary advance, before fleeing Cayman in early 2008, the court heard.

He was convicted of two counts of theft, seven counts of obtaining money transfers by deception, and three counts of obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception.