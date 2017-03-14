Car lands on ironshore in East End

A car ended up on the ironshore in East End on Tuesday after colliding with another vehicle on Sea View Road near Lover’s Wall.

According to police, a Nissan Skyline traveling eastbound around 1:15 p.m. collided with a Ford Edge headed in the opposite direction, and the Nissan veered onto the ironshore.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said in a statement. The westbound lane at the scene of the accident was closed off temporarily following the collision.