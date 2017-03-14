Car lands on ironshore in East End

A car ended up on the ironshore in East End on Tuesday after colliding with another vehicle on Sea View Road near Lover’s Wall.
According to police, a Nissan Skyline traveling eastbound around 1:15 p.m. collided with a Ford Edge headed in the opposite direction, and the Nissan veered onto the ironshore.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said in a statement. The westbound lane at the scene of the accident was closed off temporarily following the collision.
Oh dear.
That must have been a terrifying few seconds for them.
Very glad there were no serious injuries.
No mention as to who drove into who or what happened to the other car.
Just must pay attention to the road all the time. Even if the scenery is breathtaking.