Continued erosion along the northern and eastern end of Kaibo Beach in North Side district is a concern of government, and potential fixes are being reviewed, Planning Minister Kurt Tibbetts confirmed Wednesday.

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller raised the issue in a parliamentary question Wednesday. The beach erosion was noted during a district community meeting nearly a year ago.

Mr. Tibbetts said a solution to fix the erosion has been proposed, involving erecting a retaining wall using concrete blocks and then backfilling the eroded area with sand that continually washes up in the boat launch ramp section to the south.

The Public Works Department recommended hiring engineers with experience in the field to advise them how best to place the blocks for the retaining wall.

“This will have to be designed by engineers with experience in this field,” Mr. Tibbetts said.

In spring 2016, the Department of Environment proposed planting mangroves along the section of eroded beach, but concerns were raised among North Side residents that such a move might block access to that area.