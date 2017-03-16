Continued erosion along the northern and eastern end of Kaibo Beach in North Side district is a concern of government, and potential fixes are being reviewed, Planning Minister Kurt Tibbetts confirmed Wednesday.
North Side MLA Ezzard Miller raised the issue in a parliamentary question Wednesday. The beach erosion was noted during a district community meeting nearly a year ago.
Mr. Tibbetts said a solution to fix the erosion has been proposed, involving erecting a retaining wall using concrete blocks and then backfilling the eroded area with sand that continually washes up in the boat launch ramp section to the south.
The Public Works Department recommended hiring engineers with experience in the field to advise them how best to place the blocks for the retaining wall.
“This will have to be designed by engineers with experience in this field,” Mr. Tibbetts said.
In spring 2016, the Department of Environment proposed planting mangroves along the section of eroded beach, but concerns were raised among North Side residents that such a move might block access to that area.
The erosion of kaibo public beach . I have spent many of years going in there and seeing what was happening in that area . I brought this issue up in the Marine Conservation Meeting , which part of the marine conservation board was made of the DOE department and private citizens , and that was like speaking to the table that we all sat around .
The reason why certain parts of this beach is eroding is because of the speed of boats that come in and out of this area.
I think that this area is suppose to be marine park , and I think that law said that boating speed is not to exceed 10 mph in this area.
I think that enforcement of laws would be more beneficial and better than putting down concrete and hiring marine scientists to tell you what I just said .