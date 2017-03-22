Handcuffed man escapes from police car

Police are searching for a man who escaped in handcuffs from a police car in West Bay Tuesday.

Travis Alexander Ebanks, 22, had been detained on suspicion of burglary, police said. He escaped from the car in the vicinity of the West Bay Police Station. Officers pursued him on foot, and he was last seen on Elizabeth Street, according to a police statement.

Police issued a photograph and description of Ebanks, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 167 pounds. He was wearing an orange polo shirt and black denim three-quarter length pants.

Ebanks has been charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, police said.

“Mr. Ebanks is not believed to be dangerous and does not have a history of violent crime. However, members of the public should exercise caution and call 911 immediately if he is seen,” the police statement read. The RCIPS also cautioned the public that assisting a fugitive is a criminal offense.

In the same statement, police said they are also “interested in speaking with” Alvin Shaquille Ebanks, 19, of George Town.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact 911 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided via the RCIPS’s confidential tip line at 949-7777 or via Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).