50 years ago: Motor Vehicle Law changes raise issue of poor roads

In the April 19, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following letter took on changes to the Motor Vehicle Law impacting the eastern districts:

“Dear Sir, In your issue of April 12 appeared an article of an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Law. That amendment was made by the Executive Council and not by the Assembly. When a law is made or amended it should cover all the people and not part of them. This amendment is to reduce the speed of vehicles one and one half tons and over, to 30 mph in the 50 mile zones. I would like to point out a few things. I think if the Executive Council had taken a view of the matter as I see it they wouldn’t be penalizing the innocent and setting the wicked free. You may say this is personal, but I am speaking for others and in the interest of the people, particularly of the eastern districts.

“Let me point out a few things about the road zoned area. The road between the two villages of North Side and Old Man Bay would, I presume, be in the 50 mile zone. Owing to its condition once can hardly drive over 10 mph. From Old Man Bay to Breakers is also in a 50 mph zone, but one can hardly exceed 20 mph from Breakers to Bodden Town for the same reason. Out of Bodden Town to Crewe Road (except for Savannah, 25 mph) is the tarmac surfaced road, but in its present condition one can hardly trust to drive 50 mph.

“I transport schoolchildren, and because of the condition of the roads I have to leave at 7 a.m. to get the children in Town for 8:30 a.m. With the amendment of the Law I will have to leave at 6:30 a.m. and get back home at 6 p.m. instead of 5:30.

“The Public Works trucks hauling marl to North Side are making about six trips a day per truck. They will now make about four trips per day. Is that helping the suffering and encouraging development?

“I would love to see a better Cayman, be we won’t until the laws are honestly and justly administered to all. I am 100% in favour of anything that can be done to curb the crime of reckless driving, but my feelings are that this could have been achieved through the courts. Then, I am sure we would have a better Cayman, because we would have less drivers.

“If the Executive council had got the figures for five years ago on wrecked cars, damaged and destroyed property, and homes that have been robbed of loved ones, and then see how much of this destruction was caused by vehicles over 1 1/2 tons, they would see that it is not half of 1% of the total I am sure. Again I say, why penalize the innocent and let the wicked go free in a reckless rage, seeking whom they shall destroy.

“Yours Truly, Craddock Ebanks.”