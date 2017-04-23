Your cartoon on DVDL nearly says it all, yet every year the Civil Service have a party dishing out awards and congratulating themselves on the high standards of service they provide to the public. The reality is spelt out in this cartoon in graphic detail, except for the queue stretching out the front door. The Head of this department needs to get his act together, this appalling service has been going on for years, yet evidently he cares not as like all civil servants he knows we have no other alternative “service providers”, and in any event accountability for poor service does not exist in Government.
