An honest living

I think you should republish the DVDL cartoon. This morning at 10.am at the George Town location three of the six windows were shuttered and only one of the other three was actually in operation despite every seat being taken and a number of customers having to stand. I gave up, drove to West Bay and had my tax coupon in less than 20 minutes. I truly wonder if Mr Dixon ever leaves his office to see what’s going on downstairs.
Log in to leave a comment. PLEASE NOTE: If you were a member of the previous website, please read these instructions on how to log in.
I think you should republish the DVDL cartoon. This morning at 10.am at the George Town location three of the six windows were shuttered and only one of the other three was actually in operation despite every seat being taken and a number of customers having to stand. I gave up, drove to West Bay and had my tax coupon in less than 20 minutes.
I truly wonder if Mr Dixon ever leaves his office to see what’s going on downstairs.