50 years ago: Benjie Ebanks gets promoted at Rum Point Club

In the May 3, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, news from North Side included:

“Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Parker are delighted to announce that they have found their Caymanian helper, Mr. Benjamin Ebanks, so efficient, eager to learn and so competent at all he undertakes, they have appointed him as assistant manager of the Rum Point Club.

“Benjie has been at the club for three months since his return from sea due to poor health and has proved thoroughly satisfactory, and the Parkers feel satisfied that any time Mr. Ebanks is in charge, their business will be in capable hands.

“Mr. Ebanks has his own home in North Side and his wife, Adelaide, and 3-year-old daughter Jennifer, are happy that he has found congenial employment in the district so that he can remain at home with them.”

In the same issue, North Side correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“The monthly social tea of the Woman’s Guild was held at the Presbyterian Church on Thursday April 28 at 5 p.m.

“A very enjoyable time was spent together and the Guild Hymn and some choruses were sung. Plans for a special Mothers’ Day programme were made and refreshments served.

“Those returning home

were:

“Mr. Stanley Douglas from National Bulk Carriers.

“Mrs. Lewis McField and her brother Simion. Mrs. McField went to Jamaica to carry her little boy who attends St. Christopher’s school for the deaf.

“Mrs. Alice Ryder, for a short stay, and her daughter Dianne who has gone on to Kingston to get her visa for permanent entry in the USA. She was accompanied to Jamaica by Mrs. Rosemary Miller.

“Mr. Davis Ebanks arrived on the April 29 for his vacation.

“Mrs. Vincent Miller left recently to visit her father Mr. McIvor Ebanks in Tampa, Florida.

“Miss Phyllis Whittaker went to Jamaica on April 26 where she was united in marriage to Mr. Ransford Terry of Bodden Town.”

“Rev. Ruth Bowman of the Pilgrim Holiness Church here has gone to Jamaica for a short visit.

“Mr. Coolidge Connolly left on April 29 to take up work with National Bulk Carriers.”

In the May 10, 1967 edition, East End correspondent Charles Dixon wrote:

“Mr. Osgood Christian returned on April 29 to spend his vacation. He sails as third engineer with National Bulk Carriers.

“Mrs. Evelyn Rankine returned from Jamaica on the 3rd after spending a few weeks with friends.

“Mr. Quiznell McLaughlin left on the 3rd and Mr. Merlin Connor on the 6th to work for the Illinois Glass Co.

“After being in failing health for a number of years Miss Agatha Bodden passed away quietly at her home on the 6th at the age of 81 years.

“The funeral service was conducted by the Rev. Lewin Williams at the United Church. Interment took place at the public cemetery.

“Left to mourn are her brother, Edward Bodden of New York, USA and many relatives and friends.

“The Seventh-day Adventist Church ended their eight-week campaign on Sunday the 8th with a baptismal service. Members and friends from various districts gathered on the beach to witness Pastor Allen baptize eight new followers in the faith.”