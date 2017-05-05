Just like you do not have to be Irish to party on St. Patrick’s Day, so the same applies to Cinco de Mayo – you don’t have to be Mexican to eat your weight in tacos and enchiladas on May 5.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867). A relatively minor holiday in Mexico, Cinco de Mayo in the United States has evolved into a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations. Cinco de Mayo traditions include parades, mariachi music performances and street festivals in cities and towns across Mexico and the United States.

Despite Cayman’s small population, the island is home to two Mexican restaurants – Casa 43 and Carlos & Martin’s – along with other bars that slip on a sombrero for the day. So, if tequila is your thing and you gravitate toward colorful décor, make a beeline for a Cinco de Mayo fiesta this Friday.

Casa 43

43 Canal Point Drive

This Mexican restaurant is small but fierce. On any given night of the week, you can expect to find a lineup waiting for a table. The margaritas are famous, and so are dishes such as the street corn and rock shrimp tacos.

They will be pulling out all the stops on May 5. There will be all-day Herradura Tequila drink specials, discounted Casa 43 Signature Margaritas, and Sol, Bohemia and Corona beers for only $5 apiece.

Anyone familiar with the flavors of Mexico will appreciate the traditional Paloma beverage, also on the menu, made with Milagro Tequila and Ting (grapefruit soda).

In addition, patrons should order up some Mexi-sliders and that heavenly street corn, along with special street food items, available from 10 p.m.-midnight.

Carlos & Martin’s

Seven Mile Shops

It’s going to be one big fiesta at Carlos & Martin’s. Not only is it a celebration of Mexican heritage, it’s also the cantina’s eighth anniversary. Owner Shelby Carlos is planning an all-day event with a top Latin DJ on the music, drink and food specials, and prize giveaways.

Expect lots of entrées coming in at the discounted price of $8 each, and the party will not be contained only to the indoors; there will be music inside and outside, with revelers whooping it up until the closing time of 1 a.m.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman

Seven Mile Strip

Head to the newly opened Margaritaville Beach Resort for its first Cinco de Mayo party. There will be live entertainment, food and drink specials, and a beer pong tournament hosted by none other than Z99’s Jason Howard. The tournament runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. for teams of two, and prizes include staycations, food and beverage vouchers and cases of Corona.

The party starts at 10 a.m.