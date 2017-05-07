50 years ago: Parliamentary Association meets

In the May 10, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, news from George Town included:

“In the Town Hall, George Town, newly renovated and beautifully decorated by the ladies of the Garden Club, the Fifth Caribbean Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association was opened with due ceremony on the May 9.

“After the 47 delegates, observers and their wives and members of the public had taken their seats, His Honour the Administrator for the Cayman Islands, Mr. J.A. Cumber, C.M.G. M.B.E. T.D. accompanied by Commodore J.M. Townley, R.N. S.N.O.W.I. who arrived earlier aboard H.M.S. Zest, were escorted to their seats by Mr. Spurgeon A. Ebanks, M.LA Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Cayman Islands Branch of the C.P.A. who presided at the opening session.

“After the singing of ‘God Save the Queen’ and prayer offered by the Rev. John Lord, one minute’s silence was observed in honour of the late Prime Minister of Jamaica, Sir Donald Sangster, K.C.V.O.”

Also making the news:

“In view of the importance of the tourist industry to the economy of the islands it is encouraging to note the steady rise in the figures for the past few years.

“The annual figures for 1964-1966 are: 1964 – 4,834, 1965 – 6,622, 1966 – 8,243. For the period 1st Jan to April 30 we are well up for 1967 as the following statistics indicate: 1964 – 2,373, 1965 – 2,944, 1966 – 3,882, and 1967 – 4,575.

“This is especially high in view of the fact that Pacific Western flights have been bringing fewer passengers this season. It appears that the Bahamas are getting a little concerned about our increased popularity for the headline in the Bahamas ‘Tribune’ newspaper recently reads, ‘Tiny “Islands in the Sun” follow our example, now – Caymans challenging Bahamas as magnet for tourism, finance.’

“In the article by a Nicky Kelly which follows, the writer states, ‘The threat to this tax exempt holiday resort and business hub is being posed by the Cayman Islands, which since 1962 has methodically groomed and patterned its legislation along the lines which have proved so successful in the Bahamas.

“It goes on to outline the legislation passed by these islands in recent years, based mainly on Bahamian laws, which have the ultimate aim of creating a financial centre built on the foundation of no direct taxation, within the framework of the sterling area, e.g. the Companies Law, the Trusts Law, the Banks and Trust Companies Law and recent Exchange Control Regulations.”