A Honduran national appeared in Summary Court on Monday, when he pleaded guilty to overstaying and working without a work permit since July 2008.

Leonidas Antolin Ruiz admitted remaining in Cayman illegally and working without a permit “for persons unknown.”

The defendant, 65, indicated that he had been coming to Cayman since 1972 and knew a lot of people here from his time going to sea. In answer to questions from Magistrate Valdis Foldats, he said he had relatives here, but he lived on his own.

The charge sheet listed his residence as an area of Bodden Town.

The magistrate said the sentence had to be one of custody in order to deter other people from committing these offenses. But he also noted the practical aspects of the situation – whether it was better to “ship him off” or “house him.”

He decided to get more information through a social inquiry report. He apologized to the Department of Community Rehabilitation for giving officers additional work, but suggested that appointments would be easier to keep with Ruiz in custody.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal trespass: that he was at the premises of a George Town business on May 6 without having lawful business there.

Ruiz said he was willing to go to jail and serve his time.

He was remanded until June 26 for sentence.