The Pink Ladies Volunteer Corps has announced more than $35,000 worth of donations from fundraising work through the organization’s annual bazaar and tea party, among other efforts.

Contributions include $10,000 for The Pines retirement home, $15,000 for the National Council of Voluntary Organisations, $5,000 for Lighthouse School, $1,000 for the National Trust and $5,000 for HospiceCare. Additional funds were given alongside the Garden Club of Grand Cayman to the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park’s children’s garden.

The HospiceCare donation honors two Pink Ladies volunteers who passed away last year, Patsy Alberga and Jilly Stone.

The October Telethon will receive $10,000 from the donation the NCVO received.

The Pink Ladies annual Christmas Bazaar will be held Dec. 2 at the Camana Bay Arts and Recreation Centre.