Corporate touch rugby starts next month

A record-breaking 36 teams, including some 400 players, have signed up so far for the Tradeview Markets Corporate Touch Rugby League in Cayman, which starts in June and ends with the grand finals on Saturday, Sept. 9, organizers said in a press release.

Touch rugby is loved for its simple rules compared to the more traditional forms of rugby, the press release states. Teams have three men and three women on the pitch at any one time. The basic principles are simple – run forward, pass backward and try to advance the ball up the field to score a touchdown. Players who have the ball and get “touched,” have to stop and start the next phase. Players get six phases or “touches” and if a touchdown is not scored, the ball is turned over to the opposition.

The standard of play ranges across three divisions from highly competitive to extremely social, so there is a level that suits everyone. In the most competitive division, the Premier League, last year’s champions, Genesis Five Nations, will be looking to defend their title.

Now in its 15th year, the Cayman Rugby Football Union has secured the sponsorship of Tradeview Markets. CEO Tim Furey said the firm is committed to helping the sport of rugby grow, through local sponsorships.

“Investing in local amateur rugby around the world allows Tradeview to make a positive impact in the community and provide support where it is really needed, rather than advertising with professional teams that do not need the money,” the press release states.

“Rugby has played a huge role in Tradeview’s phenomenal success. Many of our staff play or coach rugby, and we recognize the positive influence the sport has had in their lives,” Furey said. “This is our way of giving back to the sport.”