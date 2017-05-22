Jeff Pandohie, 48, appeared in Summary Court on Monday afternoon, when he pleaded guilty to seven charges, including two relating to damaging a vehicle.

The Bodden Town man admitted to criminal trespass and attempted burglary at a premises on Manse Road on May 6.

The damage to property occurred the same day at a Bodden Town condominium complex. Pandohie pleaded guilty to damaging a Suzuki and a Honda by breaking the glass in the right passenger window of each vehicle.

Pandohie also pleaded guilty to the theft of a “small amount of coins” from each vehicle.

His final plea of guilty was to the charge of consuming cocaine.

Pandohie told the court he needed a job and had tried to get help from government. “I have no food, no current, no water,” he said, referring to his house.

Crown counsel Toyin Salako objected to bail on the basis that no amount of conditions could prevent the risk of further offending. She said Pandohie had admitted committing the offenses to feed his drug habit.

Defense attorney John Furniss suggested that the matter be put over until Thursday, May 25, so that he could talk to Pandohie about applying to the Drug Rehabilitation Court.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats said this was a sensible approach because Pandohie had to know he was facing significant jail time.

He denied bail, saying, “I have to protect the public.”

Magistrate Foldats said Pandohie knew he had a problem with drugs. “You don’t look good,” he told the defendant. “I knew you when you were healthier.”

“Lack of food,” Pandohie replied. The magistrate told him, “You’ll get three square meals a day in custody …. As you get stronger you’ll be more realistic about your future.”

Pandohie thanked the magistrate. “Living in jail I think I will live better than in my own house.”