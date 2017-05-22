Criminal damage complaint made after motorcade

Police are investigating a complaint of criminal damage in connection with a vehicle that was scratched as the Progressives motorcade was intercepted Saturday by supporters of independent candidate Dwayne “John John” Seymour.

As the convoy made its way through Bodden Town, Mr. Seymour’s supporters waved banners and T-shirts supporting their candidate at Progressives supporters.

Progressives candidate and current Minister Osbourne Bodden alleged that some cars were damaged in the incident. Police confirmed Monday that one such report had been received.

A police spokesperson said a black Mercedes had received “minor scratches” during the motorcade. She said police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 949-4222, or at 949-7777 to remain anonymous.