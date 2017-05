Eight men were arrested during a Royal Cayman Islands Police drug raid Friday night in West Bay district.

Police also recovered about 8 pounds of ganja during a search of a home on Birch Tree Hill Road. The drugs had been “secreted away in different locations on the property,” police said.

The eight men, ranging in age from 17 to 36 years old, were taken into custody on suspicion of various drug possession-related offenses. All eight were released on police bail.