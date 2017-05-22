Hurricane shelter volunteers sought

The Department of Children and Family Services is looking for volunteers to help out during hurricane season in Cayman.

The storm season will start in June and run through the end of November. The department hopes to build a register 100 volunteers who can assist in the event of a major storm.

The Department of Children and Family Services and Hazard Management Cayman Islands will hold training sessions for prospective volunteers on Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Prospect Primary School Hall. People interested in becoming a volunteer will need to attend both training sessions.

Attendees will be instructed in all aspects of shelter management. They will learn basic radio skills to confer with the National Emergency Operations Centre, the hurricane activation stages, and rules and regulations governing the shelter. They will also need to be familiar with safety precautions and signing-in those seeking shelter, space allocation and child protection issues.

All volunteers who complete the training will receive certification, and their details will be added to a register alongside the previous volunteers who have consented to assist in shelter management.

Grand Cayman’s 16 shelters will also be staffed with people trained in first aid by the Cayman Islands Red Cross, and others will be designated medical shelters, staffed by the Health Services Authority.

To sign up to attend the training sessions, contact Paulette Rhoden at DCFS on 949-0290.