Fashion show raises money for school lunch program

Sand Angels and local fashion house Isy B Designs hosted a fashion show on May 11 that raised $500 for the National Council of Voluntary Organisations’ Caring Cousins lunch program.

The “Hello Summer” fashion show highlighted Isy B’s 2017 Summer Collection, as well as swim, athletic and resort wear from Sand Angels.

This was the second charity fashion show to benefit the NCVO.

The Caring Cousins program funds daily lunches and snacks for students in need across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. It supports 38 students in several public schools.

NCVO coordinator Mona Meade said, “It is wonderful to see that people really care and are willing to help in any way they can to assist our children in getting a hot meal during the school day. We are so grateful to Isy Obi and Sand Angels for their kindness.”