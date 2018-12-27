CML and Nova make Christmas donations to Cayman charities

Instead of giving Christmas gifts to clients, recruitment agencies CML and Nova this year decided to donate money to charity.

The company asked clients to choose the charity that they would like to donate to through an online poll. Charities included in the poll were Feed Our Future, ARK, Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, National Council of Voluntary Organisations, Central Caribbean Marine Institute and the Blue Iguana Recovery Program.

Steve McIntosh, CEO of CML and Nova, said client gifts are a real tightrope.

“You want to give clients something to show your appreciation for their business during the year. You want to give something that’s unique, good quality and professional, in keeping with your company brand,” he said. “But you don’t want to give them something that will likely end up in the landfill, or in a drawer.”

He said the company looked at a few gift options but then determined that clients do not need another bottle of wine or whiskey or a gadget with a logo on it.

“What if we just gave all the money to charity instead? We all felt good about it, so we went with it,” Mr. McIntosh said.

Stacey VanDevelde, chairwoman of Feed our Future, said, “This has been a fantastic new initiative from CML and Nova to give back to the local community, and through their ongoing support, we have been able to continually advance our work.”

Feed Our Future’s school meal program services more than 200 children in need each school year, and recently expanded to include a summer program, as well as life skills workshops on cooking and nutrition.

“We work hard to make every donation dollar count. Through greater access and education, we are together impacting lives and changing the outlook for children in Cayman that face hunger daily,” Ms. VanDevelde said.

Ania Milanowska, executive director of the Crisis Centre, thanked CML and Nova for their Christmas gift.

“Since operating costs are increasing, and our fabulous Fundraising Committee is putting an extra effort in raising additional money for a purposely built new shelter, therefore this donation is very much appreciated by all of us at CICC,” the said.

The Crisis Centre expanded its services in November to include a Kids Helpline and to provided a safe shelter for 34 women and children in the center’s four-bedroom house that month alone.

Tara Nielsen, co-founder of ARK, said Acts of Random Kindness was delighted to receive this contribution to its programs in the local community.

“We could not be achieving such a positive and life-changing impact without such continued support. Thank you, CML and Nova,” she said.