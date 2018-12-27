Registration opens for first PwC Junior Circuit tournament of 2019

The Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands has announced that the first round of the 2019 PwC Junior Tennis Circuit will take place Jan. 11-13 at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

The tournament will consist of three age divisions: 10 and under, 14 and under, and 18 and under, with the 10 and under players using green-dot balls.

Entry is based on the ITF “year of birth” age eligibility rule, with juniors who turn 11 or 15 during the 2019 calendar year playing in the 14 and under, and 18 and under divisions, respectively.

Doubles tournament

The Tennis Federation will also be holding a Doubles Tournament for 18 and under, and 14 and under players. The Doubles Tournament will be held at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club along with the Junior Tournament.

Registration

Entries should be made at www.tennisfederationcaymanislands.topdoglive.com. All players must sign a waiver and pay the tournament fee of $25 (with an additional fee of $10 for entry to the doubles tournament) at the tournament desk at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club on Tuesday, Jan. 8, between 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Players are reminded that play may be scheduled over all three days of the tournament, so players should be prepared to play Friday through Sunday.

Email tournament directors Ilian Nachez at [email protected] or Scott Kidd at [email protected]

for further information.