Throughout 2018, photographers, reporters and readers of the Cayman Compass took thousands of photographs which were considered for publication in the newspaper.

Some of the photos recorded major events, such as the arrival of a new governor, the landing of a new Cayman Airways jet or the annual marathon. Others documented quirkier events, like the deputy governor scaling a YMCA ropes course, or England football supporters entranced by a World Cup semifinal match at a local bar.

Still others captured images of local weather at its wildest, such as a lightning bolt lighting up George Town or huge waves crashing into downtown George Town.