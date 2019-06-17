Wind of Hope walk benefits NCVO

Walkers and runners who took part in the Wind of Hope 5K earlier this month have raised $4,000 for the National Council of Voluntary Organisations’ children programmes.

The NCVO is one of Cayman’s longest-standing charities and is dedicated to the care, education and well-being of children and families in need of support in the Cayman Islands.

Miriam Foster, CEO of the NCVO, said the organisation appreciated the Wind of Hope contribution. “It costs $6 to feed a child with a meal each day … $4,000 will definitely go a long way.”

Wind of Hope president Paul Williams said this was the sixth time the annual walk/run had been held. A different charity is chosen each year as the recipient of the funds raised.

“I started the fundraising drive because I care about the kids and our elderly,” Williams said. “I always wanted to make an impact in the society … being a top runner in my division I can use my talent and caring to help others.”

He said 200 people participated in the event, in which the walkers and runners followed a route from Smith Cove to the Avenue in South Sound on 9 June.