NCVO holding ‘Love Bank’ glazing fundraiser

The National Council of Voluntary Organisations and 3 Girls & A Kiln are teaming up to decorate ‘Love Banks’ to help raise money for the charity.

The fundraiser involves painting and glazing piggy banks in the shape of the words ‘Love’, which will be distributed around the island to encourage members of the public to contribute to the NCVO.

The glazing and painting session will be held at 3 Girls & A Kiln in Camana Bay at 6‑8pm on Thursday, 22 Aug. For a donation of $65, attendees can glaze the ‘Love Banks’ while enjoying “bubbles and bites”, according to a press release.

The fundraiser is part of the NCVO’s ongoing ‘Many Hearts for Little Hands’ campaign which is trying to raise a total of $1.6 million by October this year.

In operation since 1975, the NCVO runs the Jack & Jill Nursery and Miss Nadine’s Preschool; the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home; Caring Cousins, a student lunch assistance programme; two scholarship programmes; and The New to You Bargain Shop. In addition to regular operating expenses, the money raised will be used to make renovations to the schools and foster home.

“The NCVO is immensely appreciative of 3 Girls & A Kiln’s willingness to have the Love Banks be part of the ‘Many Hearts for Little Hands’ fundraising campaign. We are certain the Cayman Islands community will rise to the challenge and help us achieve our goal,” said CEO Miriam Foster.

The NCVO is inviting others to help children in need in Cayman by donating funds, organising an event or providing a service in aid of its $1.6 million dollar goal.

For more information on the ‘Many Hearts’ campaign, email [email protected] Tickets for the 22 Aug. event can be purchased at 3 Girls and A Kiln and the NCVO, or by email at [email protected]