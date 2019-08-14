Church campers head to Wisconsin

A contingent of Cayman’s Adventist youth and counsellors are in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the International Pathfinder Camporee.

Eighty-seven campers, ranging in age from 7 to 72 and equipped with food, sleeping bags, air mattresses and tents, left Cayman Sunday to join some 50,000 others at the five-day international gathering that takes place at Oshkosh every five years.

The photo on the right shows some of the contingent as they prepared to fly out from Owen Roberts International Airport. At far right is Cayman Islands Conference Executive Secretary Pastor Jeff Jefferson, who saw off the group, and kneeling second from right is Youth Minister Vaughan Henry, who led the Cayman contingent.