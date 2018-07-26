YMCA’s “Day of the Camps” at Truman Bodden Sports Complex on Thursday was full of big games, big ideas and big fun.

The day featured all camp locations coming together for a day of competitions in which campers participated in a variety of sports and activities. Throughout the week, campers participated in several physically active games and sports, arts and crafts, and much more at the Little League Field of Dreams, the Camana Bay Sports Complex and the Cayman Islands Baptist Church Youth Centre in Savannah, and on Cayman Brac.

More than 200 campers from the Chili Chilies, Boom Chickas and Get Groovy Crew, staff volunteers and camp leaders gathered at the sports complex grandstand to get energized and participate in the games.

“Make other campers feel welcome, be honest when you are planning games and be responsible for your things. Show respect throughout the day during the fun games,” camp coordinator director Jenny Stuesser told the campers.

Olympians Andrew Mackay and Heather Roffey shared their experiences of growing up in Cayman, attending YMCA camps and doing the same things the children were doing. They reflected on the significant impact it had on their lives.

“Swimming was our big thing and we spent many hours in the pool, and we hope you will also enjoy it,” Mr. Mackay said. He told campers to make sure to have fun, drink lots of water, cheer on their teammates and say “thank you” to all the team leaders and camp mates.

“I am impressed with you all coming out here today. I love all the colors and the cheers you did. Can I get a strong clap?” Ms. Roffey asked.

Campers responded with loud clapping, shouting and foot stomping.

Special Olympics athletes Kanza Bodden and Rasheed Lawrence led campers in the special athletes’ oath: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” Kanza and Rasheed will represent Cayman in the upcoming Abu Dhabi Special Olympics.

YMCA of the Cayman Islands summer camps run from July 3 to Aug. 24.