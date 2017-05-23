Marsha Marilyn Kelly, 34, appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday charged with harboring a deportee and obstructing police. The man she allegedly harbored was Norval Maconia Barrett, 34, who was shot dead by police in January.

Barrett had been deported back to Jamaica following his release from prison in Cayman after serving a sentence for robbery. Kelly is charged with knowingly harboring or concealing him between Dec. 1, 2016, and Jan. 6, 2017.

The obstructing police charge is based on incidents that occurred on Jan. 6.

Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin advised that papers in the case were not yet ready. She asked for another two weeks and defense attorney John Furniss agreed. Kelly appeared on police bail and Magistrate Valdis Foldats extended her bail until Tuesday, June 6.

Barrett was fatally shot by police in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 6, after leaving a residence on Theresa Drive in Windsor Park.

Earlier this month, prosecutors ruled that no charges would be filed against any of the officers involved. This decision was reached after an independent review of the incident by police officers from Bermuda.

Harboring a deportee is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and to imprisonment for up to one year upon conviction for a first offense. Where the offense is a continuing offense the convicted person is liable to a fine of $500 for each day the offense continues.