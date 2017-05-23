Officers attacked in major drug bust

Separate drugs raids in Savannah and Prospect Monday netted what is believed to be hundreds of pounds of ganja and four criminal suspects, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

At the drug seizure on Marina Drive Monday, a suspect “violently resisted arrest,” according to police – assaulting a police officer and a police detective on scene – prior to his escape.

Another suspect in the Marina Drive incident was arrested on suspicion of drug possession as well as suspicion of illegal landing. The 45-year-old man is a Jamaican national.

During the earlier drug raid on Watershed Circle in Savannah, two women and man were arrested by police after “quantities of ganja were found throughout the property and seized.” The three suspects, in their 30s, are from Bodden Town.

All three remained in RCIPS custody Tuesday.