Status quo on Sister Islands

Incumbent Progressives MLAs Moses Kirkconnell and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly retained their seats as representatives in the Sister Islands Wednesday.

Mr. Kirkconnell gained victory in Cayman Brac West-Little Cayman, registering 302 votes in the two-way contest.

After counting more than 97 percent of the 407 votes cast in the district, election officials named Mr. Kirkconnell the winner with nearly 75 percent of the vote.

His opponent, independent Maxine McCoy-Moore, gained 95 votes, registering 23.3 percent of the votes cast.

Mr. Kirkconnell said he was “feeling very good” about the victory.

“I’d like to thank the people of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. We’re celebrating a little with some people here, and waiting to see how the government is going to be formed.”

He declined to predict how the next four years would shape up, saying only “we’ll have a better feel for it a little later, but I think we’ll be in the middle of things with a good chance.”

He said Ms. Moore “had worked hard, and you always have to respect someone who puts themselves forward, and the people make their choice.”

Despite her second-place finish, Ms. Moore said she was “feeling excellent, really good” and said she and Mr. Kirkconnell “could help each other.”

She lamented voter turnout, however, calling it “very poor.”

“Little Cayman made Cayman Brac look bad,” she said, “because “95 percent of them showed up and only 60 percent in West End.”

She feared young voters had been dissuaded by early disqualification of a third district candidate, independent Nickolas DaCosta and that older voters, “in their 40s and 50s,” had not even registered.

“There was also a lot of name-calling and other bad stuff” during the campaign, Ms. Moore said, “but I’m happy. If people want the same old, same old, that’s exactly what they’re going to get.

She declined to say if she would run in 2021, saying only it “was likely, but you never know. I accomplished everything I wanted to in my campaign.”

She vowed to maintain political pressure on the elected government: “I’m not going to shut up, and if they’re not doing well, I will embarrass them. I have the right to speak up.”

In Cayman Brac East, longtime incumbent Ms. O’Connor-Connolly squeaked past independent challenger, first-time candidate and former Deputy RCIPS Commissioner Rudolph “Rudi” Dixon.

With 100 percent of the 408 ballots counted in the 484-voter district, Ms. O’Connor-Connolly registered 225 votes, 55 percent of the total, giving the Progressives a clean sweep of the Sister Islands.

Mr. Dixon attracted 183 votes, 44.85 percent of the total.

Despite repeated efforts, neither candidate could be contacted for reaction.