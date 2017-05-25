Wellness Centre opens clinic in Cayman Brac

The Wellness Centre is expanding its mental health services in the Sister Islands with a clinic in Cayman Brac.

The office will share space with the Neurology Pain Management Clinic in the Holland Building on Gerard Smith Avenue.

Five therapists are expected to travel to the clinic multiple times a week to offer a full range of psychological services, including individual counseling for adults and children, autism services and family therapy.

Wellness Centre Director Shannon Seymour said the clinic seeks to address service gaps in Cayman Brac and provide more consistent care for special needs and mental health concerns.

“To have our own location is going to make it more beneficial to our staff and people seeking our services,” she said.

“We’ve known for a long time that the needs of people in the Brac have not been consistently met.”

Until now, the center depended on rented and donated spaces such as unused classrooms and offices. The Holland Building clinic will allow patients to access consistent care in one location.

Ms. Seymour highlighted research indicating the importance of consistent mental health care to provide the best patient outcomes.

With the opening of the clinic, she said, the staff will evaluate the greatest areas of need on the island with an eye to expanding services in the future. In the long run, she said, the center hopes to employ a part-time administrator to run the Brac office.

“We aren’t going over there with any idea of what areas we should be targeting. We want to be present and hear from the people in Cayman Brac about what they need,” she said.

Appointments can be made by contacting the Wellness Centre’s main office in Grand Cayman at 949-9355.