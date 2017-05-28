Haines raises US$156,000 for Have a Heart Cayman

The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman presented a cheque for more than US$150,000 to Have a Heart Cayman Islands this month, thanks to fundraising through the Mountains and Marathons challenge.

To raise the funds, athlete Derek Haines, 68, ran the 50K ultramarathon Off the Beaten Track, ascended three Bolivian mountain peaks and ran two marathons. Mr. Haines received support from Governor Helen Kilpatrick, Shane Delaney and the Rotary Club, including fellow Rotarian athlete Chris Bailey.

Travel costs and registration fees were covered by Mr. Haines, so all funds raised went directly to Have a Heart.

Mr. Haines reflected on Cayman’s generosity and support through years of fundraising. “This was an exciting challenge that certainly pushed me to the limits, but the result made it most worthwhile,” he said.

“This is another huge fundraiser for a fairly small population but the generosity of the Cayman community has shone through year after year and I am very grateful for the continued support both from the public arena and the membership of our Rotary Club.”

Have a Heart Manager Jennifer McCarthy said the donation will go toward pediatric services.

“Have a Heart and I are very grateful for this wonderful donation and the efforts of Derek and his team. We intend to enhance our program with goals of constructing a purpose-built pediatric facility and of serving one child a day,” she said.