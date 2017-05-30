An employer accused of paying a basic wage below the prescribed minimum had the charge dismissed in Summary Court on Tuesday.

Power Supply Bar and Lounge Ltd. had been charged with failing to pay employees the minimum wage as prescribed by the Labour (National Minimum Basic Wage) Order, 2016. The period of offending was March 1 to Aug. 31, 2016.

The charge did not specify how many employees were affected or how much money was allegedly due them.

Cayman’s minimum wage came into effect on March 1, 2016.

The matter first came to court on May 16 this year, when Magistrate Valdis Foldats was told that the Crown was reviewing the case.

On Tuesday, Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin announced that restitution of monies owed had been promptly made. “There is no public interest in proceeding with this matter,” she said, and withdrew the charge.

The magistrate thanked the officers of the Department of Labour and Pensions for their work. “It seems everything has been rectified,” he concluded and dismissed the charge.

The employer was represented by director Lester Timothy. In general, the basic rate of pay in Cayman is $6 per hour. Where workers receive gratuities as part of their job, the minimum is $4.50 per hour.