Lions family wins region, district awards

The Lions family of the Cayman Islands picked up a number of annual region and district awards in Jamaica last Sunday.

The awards were given during a social meeting at a Lions residence in the Parish of St. Thomas.

Deborah “Debbie” Ebanks of the Lions Club of the Cayman Islands accepted the awards on behalf of the Cayman Lions family, which consists of the Lions Clubs of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Tropical Gardens and four Leo clubs, one on Cayman Brac and three on Grand Cayman.

Last year heralded a historic moment for the Cayman Lions Family in its 45 years of existence when the Lions and Leos Clubs of the Cayman Islands became a zone of their own – Zone 4C of District 60B, Multiple District 60. Ms. Ebanks was appointed as zone chairman to lead the zone in its inaugural year.

During the 2016-2017 year, Zone 4C chartered a new Leos Club, which saw 36 young people become members of the youth service organization; the emergence of a restoration committee to assist the indigent and special needs citizens; the launch of the Miss Kippy Memorial Scholarship Fund; and an appreciation day for those in authority and other various initiatives.

During the awards ceremony at the weekend, the most outstanding zone in the Lions’ region 4 was awarded to the Cayman Lions family. The most Outstanding Club in the 4C district was awarded to the Lions Club of Grand Cayman.

Ms. Ebanks was named Chairman of the Year for the region; Cayman Brac Club’s Yvette Gayle received Leo Adviser of the Year; and the Brac club got the award for the Peace Poster competition.

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens received the Lions Banner Project Award for its breast cancer awareness project. The Clifton Hunter High School Alpha Club received the Leos Banner Project Award for its Professional Day Recognition project.

Norma McField, Lions public relations chairwoman, was awarded the District Chairman Excellence Award; Best Project Award went to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens for its breast cancer awareness campaign; Leo Club of the Year went to UCCI Omega Leo Club and the best Leo Newsletter Award went to Clifton Hunter High School Alpha Leo Club.

Lion Deborah Ebanks was presented with the Zone Chairman plaque.

The District Governor’s Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Lions Gina Barnes, John Ebanks and Kevin Roberts.

“I am confident that the Cayman Islands will continue to reap the benefit from these men, women and youth involved in Lionism,” said Deborah Ebanks.

Lions and Leos provide services under their signature projects such as cancer awareness, breast, colon, prostate and testicular cancers; sight screening; diabetes awareness; public speaking; and spelling bees for the youth.

As of April 2017, Zone 4C provided the Cayman Islands with 212 projects using 7,857.5 Lions Hours serving 17,596 people with a value of US$2,085,060.83.