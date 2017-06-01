In the June 7 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “East End Echos” by Charles Dixon included: “Mr. Leroy Watson returned on May 22 to spend his vacation with his family. He now resides in the U.S. and sails as First Mate on American ships.

“Mr. Goldwyn Welcome left on May 29 for a visit to Jamaica.

“Messrs. Hugh Bodden and McCreay Pearson returned on May 30 and June 1 respectively to spend their vacation. They work for N.B.C.

“Messrs. Bertram Connolly and Cardinal Rankine caught a large green turtle with a trap net on May 31. The huge fellow weighed about 250 lbs.”

Also in the June 7 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, “North Side News” by Nettie McCoy included:

“Arriving on Wednesday 31st was Capt. Harris McCoy Jr. for his vacation. The m/v Inagua Term of which he was captain arrived at George Town to bring a supply of oil for Esso.

“Leaving on Wednesday was Mrs. Mary Miller and little daughter Susan for Miami, where she was met by her husband Capt. Ned Miller. After spending a few days with him, she will spend some time with her brothers and their families before returning home.

“On the same plane was Miss Millicent Ebanks who has gone back to Hawthorne, California where her father works, and she will also work.

“Mr. Weddie Conolly left on Thursday for Tampa where he will join his ship.

“Mrs. Norma Ebanks and her son Franklin left on Monday 5 for Canada, where they will spend a few months with her brother and sisters.”