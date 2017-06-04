Cayman runners thrive at Tampa track meet

Cayman runners affiliated with the Mustang Track Club came away with 17 medals in the 100-meter and 200m events at the Bay Area Youth Track and Field Classic May 26-28.

YaNelli Dawkins won three medals: a gold in the discus and a bronze in the shot put and javelin in the 12-year-old girls division.

Jaiden Reid won gold in the 12-year-old boys high jump and a silver in the 100m.

Jaiden was also part of the track club’s gold medal performance in the 11 and 12-year-old boys 4×100 meter relay. The Mustang Track Club also won silver in the girls 11- and 12-year-old 4x100m relay and the boys 13- and 14-year-old 4x100m, and a bronze in the boys 15- and 16-year-old 4x100m.

Here’s a medal breakdown for the track club:

YaNelli Dawkins: Gold – 12-year-old girls discus; Bronze – shot put and javelin

Daneliz Thomas: Gold – 17/19-year-old girls javelin

Ty Goddard: Bronze – 11-year-old boys 200m

Jaiden Reid: Gold – 12-year-old boys high jump; Silver – 100m

Rochelle Moore: Gold – 12-year-old high jump: Bronze – long jump

Brianna Smith: Silver – 12-year-old girls high jump

Samuel Campbell: Bronze – 14-year-old boys 200m

Tarrique Beckford: Silver – 9-year-old boys 100m

Anissa Owen: Bronze – open women’s long jump

Corey McLean, Jaiden Reid, Ty Goddard, Devonte Howell: Gold – 11/12-year-old boys 4x100m

Tayvanna Myles, Rianna Rankin, Aaliyanah Anderson, Briana Smith: Silver – 11/12-year-old girls 4x100m

Jordan Johnson, Derrick Francis, Tahan Rice, Nathan Rankin: Bronze – 15/16-year-old boys 4x100m

Errol Smith, Samuel Campbell, Jacob Kelly, Diondre Wright: Silver – 13/14-year-old boys 4X100M.