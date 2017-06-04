Cayman runners thrive at Tampa track meet

Cayman runners affiliated with the Mustang Track Club came away with 17 medals in the 100-meter and 200m events at the Bay Area Youth Track and Field Classic May 26-28.
YaNelli Dawkins won three medals: a gold in the discus and a bronze in the shot put and javelin in the 12-year-old girls division.
Jaiden Reid won gold in the 12-year-old boys high jump and a silver in the 100m.
Jaiden was also part of the track club’s gold medal performance in the 11 and 12-year-old boys 4×100 meter relay. The Mustang Track Club also won silver in the girls 11- and 12-year-old 4x100m relay and the boys 13- and 14-year-old 4x100m, and a bronze in the boys 15- and 16-year-old 4x100m.
Here’s a medal breakdown for the track club:
- YaNelli Dawkins: Gold – 12-year-old girls discus; Bronze – shot put and javelin
- Daneliz Thomas: Gold – 17/19-year-old girls javelin
- Ty Goddard: Bronze – 11-year-old boys 200m
- Jaiden Reid: Gold – 12-year-old boys high jump; Silver – 100m
- Rochelle Moore: Gold – 12-year-old high jump: Bronze – long jump
- Brianna Smith: Silver – 12-year-old girls high jump
- Samuel Campbell: Bronze – 14-year-old boys 200m
- Tarrique Beckford: Silver – 9-year-old boys 100m
- Anissa Owen: Bronze – open women’s long jump
- Corey McLean, Jaiden Reid, Ty Goddard, Devonte Howell: Gold – 11/12-year-old boys 4x100m
- Tayvanna Myles, Rianna Rankin, Aaliyanah Anderson, Briana Smith: Silver – 11/12-year-old girls 4x100m
- Jordan Johnson, Derrick Francis, Tahan Rice, Nathan Rankin: Bronze – 15/16-year-old boys 4x100m
- Errol Smith, Samuel Campbell, Jacob Kelly, Diondre Wright: Silver – 13/14-year-old boys 4X100M.
