Former Cayman track coach Ato Modibo Stephens will stand trial starting Monday, July 24, on two charges of indecent assault on a female and one of gross indecency.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred in 2015. The victim/complainant is a teenage girl. Trial had been set for June 5, but the defendant requested an adjournment because he has new legal representation, defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene.

On Friday, Ms. Fosuhene and Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards appeared in Grand Court before Justice Charles Quin to confirm arrangements.

When Stephens first appeared in Summary Court in February, it was Ms. Richards who advised that the Crown was electing to have the matter tried in Grand Court. The defendant then chose to have trial by judge alone rather than by jury.

Last week, Ms. Fosuhene explained to the court what disclosure of evidence she was still seeking as it related to phone records.

A fourth charge against Stephens was not put to him at his arraignment. It alleged using an ICT network to abuse/annoy/harass.

Stephens, 37, has been in custody since being extradited from Florida.