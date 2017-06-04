The 2017 edition of CayFilm, “take three” for the fledgling movie festival, will open with a 25th anniversary screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and a VIP party hosted by screenwriter Jim Hart.

The festival from June 30 to July 3 culminates with a Pixar-themed awards dinner, during which the animation studio’s co-founder Loren Carpenter and Mr. Hart will receive lifetime achievement awards.

There will also be workshops with Mr. Hart, who was also the screenwriter of “Hook” and “Contact” among other major movie hits, and Mr. Carpenter, who won an Oscar for his technical innovations in animation.

Wes Studi. who starred in “The Last of the Mohicans,” “Dances with Wolves” and “Avatar,” will also run a class for aspiring actors.

Chef Eric Ripert, of signature restaurant Blue by Eric Ripert at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, will headline the event, themed film, food and fashion, according to director Tony Mark.

Chef Ripert will participate in the opening and closing galas and in a screening and a question-and-answer session. He will also host an exclusive chef’s dinner with CayFilm celebrity guests on July 2 at Blue.

Mr. Mark said the partnership is “an elevated take on the concept of dinner and a movie.”

Local designers Isy Obi, Olivia B and Kenzie Rose will bring their fashion flair to the red carpet during the festival. The trio will also answer questions from aspiring fashion designers and anyone interested in the industry.

Mr. Mark said, “There are going to be models walking through the lobby, flash mobs and other fun stuff.”

This year’s festival features 200 films from around the world, with about half of the filmmakers attending. Many will participate in question-and-answer sessions, panel discussions or seminars.

Mr. Mark watched all of the movies to select those that would be included. A 20-member jury will pick the winners.

Among Mr. Mark’s early favorites are “The Space in Between,” a documentary about performance artist Marina Abramovic’s travels through Brazil and “Motorkite Dreaming,” about four friends who travel across Australia in two microlight aircraft.

Among the local movies are “Hotel” by Trevor Murphy, and “Unwritten” by Pascal Pernix.