Cayman Cookout is back!

It’s hard to believe that Cayman Cookout, the premier celebrity culinary festival of the Cayman Islands, is celebrating 12 years in 2020. Hosted by chef Eric Ripert and The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, this multi-day celebration of food, wine and Champagne sees the likes of José Andrés, Emeril Lagasse, Al Roker and a host of other high-profile chefs and presenters mingling with guests on the sandy beaches of Seven Mile and Rum Point.

Many of the events have already sold out, but not to worry – there is still the opportunity to get in on some of the action and see why the Cookout has become known throughout the Caribbean as a foodie’s dream.

Thursday, 16 Jan.

10:30am

A Culinary Journey in Cayman Brac with chef Philippe Haddad and chef Bernard Guillas

Named for its breathtaking bluff, Cayman Brac is off the beaten track but remains elegantly charming, allowing nature lovers the chance to get up close and personal with rare flora and fauna. Le Soleil D’or’s organic farm and adjacent inn provide the perfect place for this lunch retreat. Chef Philippe and Bernard await guests in this five-star location, eager to share their talents.

7pm

The Jacques Scott Wine Fair & Auction

During this celebration of winemaking, discover an unrivalled collection of wines and exquisite culinary selections from the participating international chefs of Cayman Cookout. Featuring exclusive cuisine, wine and travel experiences, proceeds from the evening’s silent auction will benefit the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Culinary Arts Scholarship.

Friday, 17 Jan.

11:30am

Andrew Zimmern Explores the Flavours of Cayman

Chef Andrew Zimmern’s culinary voyage around the world brings him back to Cayman Cookout. The world-renowned chef, bestselling author and multiple Emmy Awards-winning television personality goes live in Grand Cayman to taste and discuss the bizarre side of international and local flavours with Cayman’s most acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs. Beverage offerings include Santa Margherita wine, signature cocktails featuring Russian Standard Vodka, and Cayman’s very own Cayman Islands Brewery’s beers.

7pm

Barefoot BBQ at Royal Palms

A backyard BBQ adopts new meaning under the stars on Seven Mile Beach where shorts or rolled-up trousers are de rigueur. Chefs Eric Ripert, José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern and other local and internationally-acclaimed chefs harmonise sizzling grills on the beach with the breaking waves. Hand-crafted cocktails, savoury delights and live music are all on the bill.

Saturday, 18 Jan.

10:15am

The Beach Bash hosted by Al Roker from ‘The TODAY Show’

Rum Point entices event participants with its shaded shores, colourful picnic tables, and soft-swaying hammocks. This street food extravaganza featuring chef Emeril Lagasse and Laetitia Rouabah, as well as beverage artisans Charles Joly and Ian Burrell, is not to be missed.

11:30am

Challenging the Perception of Fine Dining with Clare Smyth

Chef Clare Smyth, judge on ‘The Final Table’, takes to the kitchen. Using sustainable fresh ingredients to capture the palate, Smyth has been recognised by the Queen of England and distinguished into the British Empire as the only female two-Michelin Star Chef in the United Kingdom. Named Female Chef of the Year by The World’s 50 Best, join Smyth for a perfectly-paired wine lunch.

9:30pm

Rosé it Out

The Harbour Club pool transforms into a sophisticated and whimsical oasis with enchanting pops of pink and blushing shades of rosé. This after-party rocks with a DJ under the stars, with guests sipping on Moët & Chandon and a selection of handcrafted Belvedere vodka cocktails.

Sunday, 19 Jan.

11:30am

Bon Vivant Chef Competition Brunch hosted by Al Roker (‘The TODAY Show’) and Cynthia Hew

Grand Cayman’s most talented chefs duel in a live cook-off in the Cayman Islands Royal Ballroom. The chef finalists will face off during Sunday brunch in front of celebrity chef judges Eric Ripert, Andrew Zimmern, Emeril Lagasse, and world class mixologist Charles Joly, who will determine the winner.

3pm

Rum and Robusto

After brunch, indulge in an exhilarating rum tasting. Enjoy cigars from the Cayman Cigar Company and coffee with live Son Cubano at the Harbour Club. Sip on cocktails inspired by the island’s vibrant colours. Event host and Global Rum ambassador Ian Burrell will take guests on a tour of some of the best rums in the world, such as Wray & Nephew, Ron Abuelo, Flor De Caña, Diplomatico, Bacardi, Seven Fathoms, Tortuga and Ron Zacapa.

