If you want to capture all the colours of nature, you can walk the Mastic Trail, visit the QEII Botanic Park, scuba dive one of Cayman’s amazing coral reefs, or attend the Swanky International Band Launch at Royal Palms Beach Club (RPBC) this Saturday, starting at 8pm.

Swanky International is the largest carnival mas band in CayMAS – a parade you’ll witness on the Discovery Day Weekend, held from 15-18 May, 2020.

Every year, the group has a theme for its costumes, and 2020 is no different. “Oceans… Merging to Darkest Blue” is the title for next year, reflected in the brilliant feathers and jewels in each costume.

The launch event is when all the different designs are revealed to the public, with a fashion show and music to give people a taste of what to expect in May.

Leader of Swanky Intenational, Craig Frederick, said, “One special thing to note: Swanky every year chooses a non-profit or charity organisation to assist. This year, to stay true to our theme, we are supporting the reef research of the Central Caribbean Marine Institute by donating all the profits for the La Mer section to them to help them continue their work in reef preservation.”

Guests can expect great soca tunes throughout the night, spun by DJs Silver Fox, Ky-mani Davis, Sound Revolution and Rocksteadyy. There will also be Absolut and Corona specials from start to finish.

No need to reach into your pocket to buy tickets – admission is free.

Maybe this is your year to ‘take to de road’ and join the Swanky crew. Once you see the costumes, it might be impossible to resist the siren call of the oceans.

CayMAS

CayMAS is a vessel to experience the carnival and to discover the islands. It is a movement made up of a collection of entities who have had influences in the carnival scene in Cayman over the years, and who want to see the development of carnival. They share the view that this thing called ‘carnival’ can become a viable tourism product for the Cayman Islands, especially during a period of the year when stayover tourism dips.

The goal of CayMAS is to create an entertaining product and highly organised event for locals and visitors alike.

Joining Swanky International in past years have been mas bands Iconz, Chicken Run, Renegade Mas, Kalabbra and Quinntessential Movement.

| For more information on CayMAS, visit www.caymas.ky.