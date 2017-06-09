Culture at the Cinema, presented by Regal Camana Bay Stadium 6, usually offers a monthly visit to the theater. Past screened performances from the National Theatre in the U.K. have included “The Audience” with Helen Mirren, “One Man, Two Guvnors” starring James Corden, and the smash hit “War Horse,” featuring extraordinary life-size puppets.

Occasionally, however, fans of dance are treated to a live recorded performance by the Bolshoi Ballet. “The Nutcracker” has become an annual favorite every December and now, on June 17, audiences are treated to “A Contemporary Evening,” courtesy of the world-famous ballet company.

The Bolshoi boldly takes on a new challenge in a triptych of works by three masters of modern and contemporary choreography. For the first time, the company performs “The Cage” by legendary Academy Award-winning choreographer Jerome Robbins, a master of visualizing and translating music to movement.

Together with Harald Lander’s homage to classical ballet in “Études” and Alexei Ratmansky’s colorful folklore-inspired “Russian Seasons,” “A Contemporary Evening” brings some of the best dancers in the world together with masters of contemporary choreography. The result promises to be an outstanding synthesis of Robbins’s energy, Lander’s virtuosity, and Ratmansky’s witty brilliance in a programming first.

Reviewing one of the three pieces, writer Charlotte Kasner says, “One of the most invigorating choreographers at the Bolshoi is undoubtedly Alexei Ratmansky. Two years before he relinquished his directorship, he created the second piece of [the] evening, ‘Russian Seasons,’ for New York City Ballet. Six couples dance to the music of Leonid Desyatnikov, again a composition for strings but with the addition of a soprano. Galina Solovyeva’s costumes are gorgeous. Vibrant colors in matching pairs, with full skirts for the women and natty pillbox hats, loose tops and narrow trousers for the men.”

Bolshoi Ballet

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture as one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world.

For the seventh consecutive season, the Bolshoi Ballet opens its doors to viewers across the world to attend their outstanding performances in over 1,600 cinemas internationally.

Program

Music: Igor Stravinsky, Carl Czerny, Leonid Desyatnikov

Choreography: Jerome Robbins, Harald Lander, Alexei Ratmansky

Cast: The Bolshoi Principals, Soloists and Corps de Ballet

‘A Contemporary Evening’ shows for one night only at the Regal Camana Bay. Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Only 18 and older will be admitted. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the cinema box office.